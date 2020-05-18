CUMBERLAND - Jozef and Bronislaw Dobosz passed away as a result of Covid-19. Mrs. Dobosz died Friday May 8, 2020 and Mr. Dobosz died Thursday May 14, 2020 both at RI Hospital.



Mr. Dobosz was born in Nowa Jastrzabka, Poland a son of the late Michal and Weronika (Wardzala) Dobosz, and Mrs. Dobosz was born in Wesolej, Poland a daughter of the late Jan and Magdalena (Wrona) Nykiel. They lived in Cumberland for the past 40 years and were formerly of Central Falls.



Before retiring Mrs. Dobosz was employed as a Quality Control Inspector for A.T. Cross Luxury Pen Co. of Lincoln, RI for 15 years and Mr. Dobosz was employed by Carol Cable Co. of Pawtucket as a Machine Operator for 35 years.



They are survived by three sons, Richard Dobosz and his wife Kimberly, Roman Dobosz and his wife Magdalena and Robert Dobosz all of Cumberland, RI and one grandson Thaddeus Dobosz, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dobosz also leaves one sister Zofia Owsiany and one brother Stanislaw Nykiel both of Poland. Mr. Dobosz also leaves three sisters Kazia Kostka and her husband Emil of Cumberland, RI, Stasia Pora and her husband Andrew of South Attleboro, Ma and Christine Drabicki also of South Attleboro, MA, and one brother Marion Dobosz of Cumberland, RI.



Their funeral was private. Memorial Donations to St. Joseph's Church, 391 High Street, Central Falls, RI 02863 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street, Central Falls, RI.

