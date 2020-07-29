NORTH PROVIDENCE - Judith L. (Williams) Depointe, 78, of North Providence passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Everett R. and Marion E. (Hoyt) Williams and the stepdaughter of Dorothy (Pelletier) Hoyt - Williams of Warwick, she had lived in Pawtucket for most of her life before moving to North Providence 3 years ago.
Mrs. Depointe was a secretary at Carol Cable Company for many years before retiring.
She was a member and a deacon of Chapel Street Congregational Church, Lincoln, where she also served on the flower committee.
She was a 1959 graduate of Pawtucket East (now Tolman) High School.
Besides her stepmother, she is survived by three daughters, Tammy Jae (Kenneth Goldsmith) of Riverside, Tina Lavallee (Eric) of Foster and Tiffany Depointe (Jolene) of North Providence; one son, Thomas Depointe, Jr. (Coleen) of Connecticut; one sister, Carol J. Minton of Pawtucket; three stepsisters, Karen Ashton of Pascoag, Gail Rourke of Connecticut and Lori Murray of Warwick; one stepbrother, Ronald Hoyt of Pawtucket; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Timothy J. Williams and Betty Ann Williams, and the stepsister of the late Randy Hoyt and Donna Hoyt.
Her funeral and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Depointe's memory to Chapel Street Congregational Church, 185 Chapel Street, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.