Julia Correia De Morais
EAST PROVIDENCE - Julia Correia De Morais, 97, of East Providence and formerly of Central Falls, passed away October 1, 2020. Born in Faial, Azores on November 30, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Narcisa (Correia) De Morais.

Julia was an embroidery teacher in Faial before coming to the United States. She worked for many years at the former Colonial Laundry before retirement.

Julia is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and great nieces and great nephews. She also leaves many special friends both in the United States and the Azores.

The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home,

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2020.
