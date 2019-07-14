PAWTUCKET – Julia H. (Matook) Vale of Pawtucket, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Vale. They were married for more than 50 years before his passing in 2007.



Born in Pawtucket, she also lived in Cumberland and Thousand Oaks, California, before returning to Pawtucket 20 years ago. Julia worked at Standard Romper and was later employed in retail services by the May Company, working at Lord and Taylor and Macys in California and locally before retiring.



Julia was a very active lifelong member of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, serving as a member of the Antiochian Women (Ladies Society) for her entire adult life and for several years as its treasurer. Julia also sang in the Church Choir well into her 80s and worked on the Parish Outreach committee, sending greetings to the ill and shut-ins.



She loved her faith and her family and was very involved with her brothers and sisters, her nieces and nephews, and many cousins. She also loved caring for her dogs, both named Benji, who were faithful companions for many years.



In addition to her husband, Julia was predeceased by her parents: Toofik and Elizabeth Matook and her siblings John, George, Nicholas, Leon, Olga and Florence Matook, Jeanette DiMarzo, Evelyn McNeil and Louise Osborn. She is survived by her sister Mary Massiwer, sister-in-law Nora Matook, brother-in-law William Osborn, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.



Visitation will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 will be appreciated. For online condolences visit:



