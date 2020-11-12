1/1
Karen J. (Young) Hosey
LEOMINSTER, MA - HOSEY, Karen J (Young), 79 of Leominster, formerly of Pawtucket, RI, died peacefully at home from vascular dementia and complications of COVID-19. She died on October 29th, 2020, what would have been her 58th wedding anniversary to her late husband, Thomas F Hosey.

Karen was born and raised in Harriston, Ontario Canada and was the daughter of the late Nelson and Alice (Leonard) Young.

After graduating from college, she moved to the U.S., married and settled in Pawtucket, RI where she lived with her husband, Tommy, for almost 40 years.

Karen was a 1st grade teacher, a profession that she loved dearly, and she spent her entire career at Henry J Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket. Prior to Tommy's death in 2001, they enjoyed many years visiting local destinations on their boat "TOKALI," ultimately settling into a regular routine of summers spent moored on Block Island. After her boating days ended, Karen enjoyed splitting her time between her condo in Florida and her home in Massachusetts. In her later years, Karen's greatest pride and joy was her only grandchild, Jordan, who affectionately gave Karen the hip title of "G-Ma".

Karen was a loyal Boston Bruins fan who enjoyed gardening and loved feeding the birds. She was an animal lover and was thrilled to welcome a "grand-dog", Foxy, into her family last year. Karen had a wonderful sense of humor and was one of the kindest people you could hope to meet. No matter what health challenges she faced in the last several years, Karen maintained her positive outlook, always looking on the bright side and expressing gratitude for her blessings.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her but especially by her loving daughter, Linda. In addition to Linda and Jordan, Karen is survived by Linda's husband, Mark Chignola, who Karen embraced as her own son. She also leaves her dear sister Jewell (Julie) Sutton and her husband Jerry of Guelph, Ontario Canada along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Karen's family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the aides and staff at Sunrise Assisted Living in Leominster, MA, where Karen made her home for the past several years. They treated her like family and the feeling was certainly mutual. The family also extends their gratitude to the private aides from Nurse Next Door, whose 24hr care made it possible for Karen to remain at home until she passed.

Karen's burial will be private, per the family's wishes. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Karen's name https://act.alz.org/goto/karenhosey would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Cremation Service, www.neptunecremationofma.com.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2020.
