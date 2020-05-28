Karen I only meet you once in person over the past year and half but felt like we had been friends forever. I'm going to miss our 3 way conversations with Gerry and Now who is going to yell at him about his driving skills. He is going to miss your back seat driving conversations. You had a infectious laugh every time we talked and a heart of gold. I know Eddie will be well taken care of but who is Gerry going to argue with besides me on a daily basis. He loves you both like family. My sister is taking good care of your Ford Focus like you did. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Karen may you Rest In Peace until we meet again. Love ,Lorraine

Lorraine Cotnoir