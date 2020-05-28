Karen J. (Beavers) Kane
1944 - 2020
PAWTUCKET - Karen J. (Beavers) Kane, 75, of Belmont Street, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Miriam Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Kane. After forty-three years of devotion to each other, Eddie lost the love of his life.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Glendon and Irene (Jackson) Campen. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School and Victor Business School. Karen had lived in Pawtucket for most of her life. There her and Eddie had purchased their home and loved hosting every holiday with their family.

Karen worked as a dedicated employee of Citizens Bank in the retail lending division for over 20 years before happily retiring. There, many of her co-workers became lifelong friends.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her sister, Lisa Bryson of Sebring, Florida; her son, Mark Schofield of Jacksonville, Florida and his four children, Jennifer, Alison, Mark Jr. and Emily Schofield of Waterloo, South Carolina; her loving daughter, Sharon Schofield Ribeiro of Providence along with her husband Ronald Ribeiro; She will be greatly missed by Sharon's four daughters, Elizabeth O'Brien, Catherine Harrison, Alexandra Marble and Kayla Ribeiro. She also leaves behind her three precious great grandchildren, Ava, Noah and Benjamin. Karen spent all of her time surrounded by her family and loved every minute of it!

The family would like to thank the couple's caregivers, especially Gerald Bianco who has provided exceptional care to both Karen and Eddie over the past few years.

A private service and burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, RI. In Karen's memory, we ask that a random act of kindness be done in remembrance of her warm-hearted spirit. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
May 28, 2020
Karen I only meet you once in person over the past year and half but felt like we had been friends forever. I'm going to miss our 3 way conversations with Gerry and Now who is going to yell at him about his driving skills. He is going to miss your back seat driving conversations. You had a infectious laugh every time we talked and a heart of gold. I know Eddie will be well taken care of but who is Gerry going to argue with besides me on a daily basis. He loves you both like family. My sister is taking good care of your Ford Focus like you did. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Karen may you Rest In Peace until we meet again. Love ,Lorraine
Lorraine Cotnoir
