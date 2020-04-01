Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Karen Meyette
Karen J. Meyette

Karen J. Meyette Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Karen J. Meyette, 54, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Mary K. (Campbell) Sweck of Pawtucket and the late Joseph Furtado.

Karen worked for many years as an after school coordinator for the Pawtucket School Department. She was one of the founding volunteers of the Pawtucket Dog Park in Slater Park, Pawtucket. Karen dedicated her life to raising and protecting her children.

She enjoyed spending quality time with her family, friends and her dogs.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her two daughters, Allison K. and Danielle J. Meyette, both of Pawtucket; the father of her children, Paul D. Meyette, also of Pawtucket; two brothers, Joseph Furtado of Cumberland and Jeffrey Furtado and his wife, Dori, of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews.

Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland, will take place at a later date and time. Visitation and floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 2, 2020
