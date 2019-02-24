PAWTUCKET – Karen L. (Gimber) Harbour, 71, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019, at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Roland F. Harbour Sr.



Karen was a daughter of the late Frank A. and Margaret E. (Kennan) Gimber, and had lived in Pawtucket for most of her life.

Besides her husband, she is survived by one son, Roland F. Harbour Jr. of North Providence; one daughter, Kimberly A. Harbour of Washington; one sister, Colleen E. Holton of Lincoln; one brother, Frank A. Gimber Jr. of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John "Jack" Gimber.



Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 27, at 11 a.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.



Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.