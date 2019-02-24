Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
PAWTUCKET – Karen L. (Gimber) Harbour, 71, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019, at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Roland F. Harbour Sr.

Karen was a daughter of the late Frank A. and Margaret E. (Kennan) Gimber, and had lived in Pawtucket for most of her life.
Besides her husband, she is survived by one son, Roland F. Harbour Jr. of North Providence; one daughter, Kimberly A. Harbour of Washington; one sister, Colleen E. Holton of Lincoln; one brother, Frank A. Gimber Jr. of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John "Jack" Gimber.

Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 27, at 11 a.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 25, 2019
