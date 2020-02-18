|
PAWTUCKET - Karol Lozinski 92, passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Helena (Brojek) Lozinski.
Born in Wielkie Oczy, Poland he was a son of the late Antoni and Elzbieta (Rydzik) Lozinski. He lived in Pawtucket for the past 53 years.
Before retiring Mr. Lozinski was employed as a Machine Operator in both the Textile and Jewelry Industry in the Blackstone Valley.
He was a communicant and collector for St. Josephs Church Central Falls for many years.
Mr. Lozinski is survived by three loving sons, Les Lozinski and his wife Elzbieta of Uxbridge, MA, Andrew Lozinski and his wife Maryann of North Situate, RI and Zenon Lozinski and his wife Joelle of North Attleboro, MA. He also leaves seven devoted grandchildren, two cherisher great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jan, Marian, Francis, Jozef and Sister Katarzyna Lozinski.
The funeral for Mr. Lozinski will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS FRIDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 19, 2020