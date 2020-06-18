PAWTUCKET - Katherine B. Sullivan-Alexander, 39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Todd B. Alexander. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Michael R. Sullivan and Joan (Cinqmars) Walton, and the stepdaughter of Joan Sullivan and Raymond Bessette, all of Pawtucket.A graduate of Rhode Island College, Katherine earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration and studied abroad for a semester in Europe. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling and being with her family, especially her niece and nephews.Besides her husband, parents and stepparents, she is survived by a brother, Daniel M. Sullivan and his wife, Danielle, of Cumberland; a sister, Rebecca J. Refino of Pawtucket; parents - in - law, Richard and Pamela (Reimer) Alexander of Portsmouth; a niece, Evelyn Refino; two nephews, Brayden Refino and Theo Sullivan, and her beloved cats, Chloe and Roxy.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with her late grandmother will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory to an organization of your choice would be appreciated.