O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Kathleen Lacourse
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
1303 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
Kathleen E. Lacourse Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Kathleen E. Lacourse, 77, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, March 06, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond D. Lacourse. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Catherine (Hogan) Drape.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Simmons, Raymond Lacourse, Kathleen Fyfe, Daniel Lacourse, Susanne Perry, Joseph Lacourse, and Christine Lacourse, her sister, Donna Harrison, twenty grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Gordon and James Drape.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 10 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4-8 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. The Burial will be private.

www.ONeillFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 11, 2020
