|
|
PAWTUCKET - Kathleen (Kathy/Kate) McGeough, 69, of Pawtucket, lost her two-year struggle with cancer and passed away on Aug. 12, 2019.
Kathleen was born in Attleboro, Mass. to Almerinda (Costa) and the late Arthur McGeough. She is survived by her mother, Almerinda McGeough, of Pawtucket; her sister, Patricia Sauve, and her husband, Brian, of Scituate, Mass.; brother Michael McGeough and his wife, Diane, of Cranston; her dear aunt Otilia Tracey, of North Scituate, R.I.; her lifelong best friend, Christine McCullough and her husband and children of Newport; her niece Lily and her parents, Loi and Daisy Nguyen, of Attleboro; and many cousins and friends.
Kate enjoyed spending time in Newport, dining with friends and family. She loved her travels to Portugal and Ireland, visiting her heritage. Kate was an avid painter in her earlier years.
She worked as a manufacturers representative for Eagle Associates, and, more recently, at Tockwotten on the Waterfront in the memory care unit where she prepared food and cared deeply for the residents.
The funeral service for Kate will be private. For online condolences, visit manningheffern.com.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Kathleen, enjoy a lovely dinner and raise a glass to toast her life. She would love that.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 13, 2019