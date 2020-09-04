PAWTUCKET - Kenneth L. Dickie, 88, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to Rosalie (Hannaway) Dickie.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ruth (Sumner) Dickie. Ken lived most of his life in Pawtucket.
He is survived by his loving children, Donna O'Brien, David Dickie, Billy Dickie, and the late Kenneth Dickie.
Ken was the adoring grandfather to eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 11:00AM at Saint Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Ave, Pawtucket. Burial will be Private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.