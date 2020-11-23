PAWTUCKET - Kristen A. McGill, 56, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.She was the beloved wife of Kenneth R. McGill for thirty-three years.Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Patricia Pfefferle and Lance R. Langborg, Sr., she resided in Pawtucket most of her life.Kristen was a nursing assistant and unit secretary at the Memorial Hospital of RI for thirty-one years until it closed and most recently at Women & Infants Hospital for three years.She was the Chairperson of the Pawtucket Democratic City Committee 5th Ward and a mentor for Big Brothers / Big Sisters of RI. But most of all, Kristen will be remembered as a kind soul who had a smile for everyone.Besides her husband, she leaves a son, Benjamin F. McGill and his wife, Amanda, of Sarasota, FL; a daughter, Jennifer R. McGill of Pawtucket; a sister, Sheryl Shem-tov of Cranston and two brothers, Lance R. Langborg, Jr. of Texas and Brad Langborg of North Attleboro.VISITATION will be Monday 4 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, RI/MA Chapter, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 or the Big Brothers / Big Sisters of RI, 1540 Pontiac Ave. #2, Cranston, RI 02920 would be appreciated.