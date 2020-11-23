1/1
Kristen A. McGill
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - Kristen A. McGill, 56, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Kenneth R. McGill for thirty-three years.

Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Patricia Pfefferle and Lance R. Langborg, Sr., she resided in Pawtucket most of her life.

Kristen was a nursing assistant and unit secretary at the Memorial Hospital of RI for thirty-one years until it closed and most recently at Women & Infants Hospital for three years.

She was the Chairperson of the Pawtucket Democratic City Committee 5th Ward and a mentor for Big Brothers / Big Sisters of RI. But most of all, Kristen will be remembered as a kind soul who had a smile for everyone.

Besides her husband, she leaves a son, Benjamin F. McGill and his wife, Amanda, of Sarasota, FL; a daughter, Jennifer R. McGill of Pawtucket; a sister, Sheryl Shem-tov of Cranston and two brothers, Lance R. Langborg, Jr. of Texas and Brad Langborg of North Attleboro.

VISITATION will be Monday 4 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, RI/MA Chapter, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 or the Big Brothers / Big Sisters of RI, 1540 Pontiac Ave. #2, Cranston, RI 02920 would be appreciated.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
November 23, 2020
May you rest in peace you are amazing person and will be missed god bless you
Norman Desautel
Friend
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss our condolances to the family She had a calming way about her and a beautiful smile.
Paul Wildenhain
Friend
November 22, 2020
Ken,Ben,Jennifer. words cannot describe feeling lost and sadness. Kristen was a friend mom wife she loved everything she did and her smile and laugh will continue on. my deepest sympathy
Catherine Rolick
Friend
November 21, 2020
Benjamin and I are so sorry for your loss and feel blessed to have been friends!
Melodye Broadley
Friend
November 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss, she will be one of Gods Angels looking down on you and keeping u safe.
Jean Langborg
November 21, 2020
So sorry for you loss. I was a unit secretary with her. She was a very nice person.
Susan Laplante
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Ken and family ,
I’m so sorry to hear of your loss . I’ve know Kris and you for many years, she was always a thoughtful and caring person. May the memories you have of her ease your sorrow.
Valerie Farrell
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Ken and family,
We are so sorry to hear about Kristen’s passing. You are in our thought and prayers. Ed and Mary Tetzner
Mary Tetzner
Friend
November 21, 2020
She always was such a bright light when she entered a room and had a great uplifting and cheerful way about her ; you never could stay glum around her with her great attitudes and ways. She is going to be sorely missed, but I know she will live forever in our hearts. Sending all our love and prayers to you Ken and your family.
Tina Esposito Slade
Friend
November 21, 2020
Ken and Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. A gentle soul and always ready with a smile for a greeting, no truer words have ever been spoken when trying to describe your loving wife. She was alway ready to pitch in and forever your biggest supporter. May she Rest In Peace and the fond memories of Kristen live in our stories and our hearts forever.
Councilman Mark J. Wildenhain & Family
Friend
November 21, 2020
Dear Ken, Ben and Jen,
You have my deepest sympathies. What a great partner and parent!
St. Mary’s is my family church, so you can be sure I will be with you in prayer
Mike Brown
Friend
November 21, 2020
Ken and family
Our prayers for you on Kristen’s passing. It seems so strange for
Such a energetic person- We share sadly in your grief. Namaste Arthur and Miriam Plitt
Arthur and Miriam Plitt
Friend
November 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss Ken, Ben and Jen.
Michele Gautreau
November 21, 2020
You will be missed greatly Kristen. We will always love you
Scott King
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved