Laura A. Cruickshank

Laura A. Cruickshank Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Laura A. Cruickshank, 79, passed away on Wednesday in the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
She was the wife of the late Albert G. Cruickshank.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Alice F. (Peters) Martin. She resided in Cumberland for more than 55 years. She was a Special Education Aide for the Cumberland School Department for many years. She is survived be her daughters, Lori Cruickshank of Woonsocket; Robin Lambert of Beverly Hills, Florida; and Iris Cruickshank of Pawtucket; her three brothers, Arthur Cruickshank; Joseph Jacques; and James Jacques; two sisters, Sandra Gasrow and Edith McLaughlin; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Jesse, Christopher, Jonathan, Crystal, Joshua, Ashley and Timmy; four great grandchildren, Angelleigh, Isabella, Jocelyn and Roselyn along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Martin, Mabel Martin, Robert Jacques and Raymond Jacques.
Her funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Online guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 6, 2020
