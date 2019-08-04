Home

Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-4376
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Walcott Street
Pawtucket, RI
Burial
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
Lauretta Charpentier Obituary
PAWTUCKET – Lauretta Charpentier, 93, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilfred Charpentier.

Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late David and Rose (Lemontygne) Gregoire.

Mrs. Charpentier was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of the Blackstone Valley area. She enjoyed bingo and also playing cards.

She is survived by one daughter, Jean Charpentier of Pawtucket; one son, Paul Charpentier of North Kingstown; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was the mother of the late Roger and Rene Charpentier, and was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019, at 9 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, 1042 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 5, 2019
