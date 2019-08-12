|
WEST SPRINGFIELD - Lena M. (Belgers) Wyman, 99, of West Springfield died on August 4th. Born in Leipzig, Germany, she came to Boston with her parents, Margarete and
Herrman Belgers, in 1921. She attended schools in Pawtucket, RI and graduated from Rhode Island College in 1941 and taught at Lincoln Junior High School (RI). Her husband, Wallace W. Wyman, former Superintendent of the Department of Public Works in West Springfield, predeceased her in 1987. During their years together, they loved to travel, having visited 19 U.S. States, all the Canadian provinces, Iceland, Scotland, England, U.S. S.R., Austria, East Germany, West Germany, Switzerland, Turkey and Greece.
Lena served as Treasurer of the former Springfield Motion Picture Council, was active in the West Springfield Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Council and served as Co-President of the West Springfield Senior High School PTA with her husband. In 1960 she worked on the Federal Census and in 1970 was responsible for the training and work of 17 workers conducting the federal census in West Springfield. She was Vice Chairman of the National Bicentennial Committee for West Springfield in 1976. The Massachusetts Society of Land Surveyors and Civil Engineers crowned her Survey Queen in 1980.
A member of the West Springfield United Methodist Church for over 50 years, she was active on many committees, was a leader of the Rachel Group and was President of the Women's Society of Christian Services. She was a member of the Friends of the West Springfield Library and served on its Executive Board. For many years on Election Day, she served as a clerk at Mittineague Elementary School. She belonged to the Retired Officers Association at Westover Air Reserve Base. Her support of the Ramapogue Historical Society included serving on the Hospitality Committee, Telephone Committee and served strawberry shortcake at the annual Strawberry Social at the Josiah Day House. She enjoyed attending both her high school and college reunions, was a member of the Rhode Island College Alumni Association and enjoyed reading, acrostic puzzles, Sodoku, Trivial Pursuit and Argentine Rummy.
She is survived by her son, Cmdr., Ret. Bruce D. Wyman and his wife, Ann Carol of Burke, VA, a daughter, Carol M. Harris of West Springfield, MA, and a sister, Madeline S. Keith of Commack, NY, two granddaughters, Christine Harlow-Harris and Nashelle Harris of West Springfield, MA, a grandson, Bruce Wyman, Jr., and his wife, Barbara of Portland, OR, great-granddaughters, Annika Wyman, Macenzie Harlow-Harris and Kayleigh Harlow-Harris, a great-grandson, Miles Wyman, and a cousin, Christa Wittenberg of Spain. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret C. Hadley of Lincoln, RI and her brother, Max W. Belgers of Jamestown, RI and Shaftsbury, VT.
There are no calling hours and the funeral will be private. Donations may be made in her name to The Ramapogue Historical Society, c/o the Josiah Day House, 70 Park St., West Springfield, MA 01089 or Friends of the West Springfield Library, 200 Park St., West Springfield, MA 01089. All arrangements will be handled by the Toomey-OBrien Funeral Home, 1043 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. For more information please visit
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 12, 2019