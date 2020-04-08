Home

Lenora "Lee" Bernardo

Lenora "Lee" Bernardo Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Lenora "Lee" (Amaral) Bernardo of Cumberland, Rhode Island, passed away on March 29, 2020. Lenora was the widow of Alfred Bernardo.

Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Lenora came to Cumberland when she married Al. Lenora retired from Swank, Inc. after working as an assembler for 15 years. After the passing of her husband, she was the longtime companion of Harold Cummings, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Lenora loved the company of family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, Evelyn (Carvalho) Correia and Lionel Amaral, her stepdaughter Donna Bernardo Cicchetti, and her brothers Ronald Amaral and Dennis Correia. Lenora is survived by her stepdaughter Kathleen Bernardo Blew of Indiana, sister-in-law Joanne Correia of New Bedford, five grandchildren, three great grand and three great-great grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.

Lenora's Life Celebration was private. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland.

Online guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 9, 2020
