Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Leo A. McKenna


1927 - 2019
Leo A. McKenna Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Lee McKenna, born August 27, 1927, passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI on Monday August 26, 2019 surrounded by family. He was the husband of the late Constance Bilodeau McKenna.
He is survived by his 6 children: Deborah Hanna of Andover NH; Sean McKenna of Salem NH; Tod McKenna of Boston MA; Matthew McKenna of Exeter RI; Lisette Jenkins of Pawtucket RI; and LeeAnn McKenna of Chatham MA; 22 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was born in Pawtucket RI the son of Norbert McKenna and Martha Shannon. Lee was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Lee was a WWII Navy veteran, a remodeling contractor, a skilled carpenter, a problem solver, and an avid gardner.
A short ceremony at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter will be held on September 4, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Health at 401-415-4206 or www.HopeHealthco.org/
giving. Visitation will be on Sept 3rd from 4-7pm, at the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home on 68 Broadway, Pawtucket, RI.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 31, 2019
