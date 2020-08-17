LADY LAKES, FL - Leo George Leclerc, 75, of Lady Lakes, Florida, previously a longtime Central Falls resident, passed peacefully at home on August 13, 2020. He was the companion of Rachael Lavoie. He was the son of the late Joseph Alfred Fred Leclerc and Laura (Dube) Leclerc.
He was employed by the City of Central Falls School Department as a Teacher, Administrator, and Guidance Counselor for 32 years, retiring in 1997.
Leo received an Associate of Arts from Roger Williams Jr. College in 1966, attended the University of Sorbonne in Paris in 1967, earned a Bachelors degree in French from Providence College in 1968, earned a Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling from Providence College in 1972, and earned a C.A.G.S. in Entrepreneurship from Bryant College in 1985.
Mr. Leclerc was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Knight of the year in 1988, and a Grand Knight and District Deputy in Knights of Columbus where he received numerous citations form the town of Lincoln and state of RI for his work. He earned a Marquis Whose Who in America in Education in 1992, earned Outstanding Young Men of America in 1975, was responsible for starting "Christmas in the Park" and "Light up the Park" in Jenks Park in Central Falls, was a member of Big Brothers Association, was a member of Boy Scouts of America with his sons, was a volunteer at Soup kitchens, ran Adopt a family/Adopt a child for Christmastime, was recognized and honored by the City of Central Falls for his volunteerism to the city, was active in numerous activities with the Roman Catholic Church both in RI and in Florida, earned Ambassador to the City of Central Falls in 1995, was a Central Falls Police Constable, received "Medal of Merit" from President Ronald Reagan, and was American Biographical Institute "Man of the Year" in 1995.
He is survived by three children, Peter-John Leclerc, his wife, Michele Leclerc, Eric Leclerc, his wife, Gemma Illiano Leclerc and Jessica Leclerc, her husband, David Magnan, Five Grandchildren: Colin and Hannah Leclerc, Sofia Illiano Leclerc, Brady and Gabriella Magnan, five siblings, Jeanne Leclerc, Pauline Tessier, Omer Leclerc and spouse Ailene Leclerc, Rita Smith and spouse Bill Smith, Roger Leclerc and spouse Marion Leclerc.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20th from 5pm until 8pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 21st at 9:30am in Holy Spirit Parish. Burial will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics
Rhode Island would be appreciated.