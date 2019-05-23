|
PAWTUCKET - Magnan, Leo of Pawtucket, died May 16, 2019. Husband of Irene (Gousie) Magnan, Father of Paul Magnan and wife, Donna and Ann Boudreau and husband, Aaron. Four grandchildren, Nicholas and Jeremy Magnan, Julia and Elliot Boudreau. He is also survived by a sister, Bertha Carpenter, of Glocester, and a brother, Maurice Magnan, of Winston-Salem, NC, along with several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Leonile and Antoinette Magnan, and two sisters, Laurette Merola and Marie Yvonne Breault. He was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Paul II Church, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For additional information see: csori.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 24, 2019