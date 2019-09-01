|
|
PAWTUCKET – Leo P. DeRoy, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie Y. (Dufault) DeRoy for 65 years.
Born in Pawcatuck, Conn., he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Aldea (Lambert) DeRoy. He was an Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War.
Leo is survived by his loving children, John DeRoy (Gail), Anthony DeRoy (Rosa), Joanne McQuesten (Bruce), Leo DeRoy Jr. (Lori), and Carolyn Melillo (Jon). He was the cherished grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Melissa, Jennifer, Alison, Andrew, Aimee, Anthony, Marissa, Carly, Jon and Grace, and great-grandfather to nine. He was the brother of Doris DiGiovanni, Roland DeRoy and the late Rene DeRoy, Maurice DeRoy, Eugene DeRoy, Anita Rizzotto, Beatrice LaBreche, Gladys Minor and Therese Bernier.
He was a territory sales manager at Bliss Brothers Dairy for many years before retiring in 1994. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, he received a degree in management. He was a founder and coach of the Woodlawn Little League. Leo was a communicant of St. Mary's Parish for over 50 years and volunteered as a Eucharistic minister for over 15 years at the church and at the Oak Hill Nursing Home.
Leo was a man of wisdom, an avid collector and treasure seeker. He was a lifelong learner of many topics. He will always be remembered for his strength and unconditional love. He was a father who guided his children through life with constant care and support, a dad who will be greatly missed, and forever in our hearts.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. in the Keefe Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket. Burial with military honors will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Leo and Marie DeRoy to Saint Mary Church, Pawtucket, saintmaryri.org.
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 2, 2019