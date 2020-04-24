Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Leo Totoro
Leo Totoro

EAST PROVIDENCE - Leo Totoro, 99, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Albertine B. (Theroux) Totoro. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Rosario and Mary Totoro.

Leo was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and later worked in the jewelry business until his retirement.

He leaves a daughter, Barbara Ryan of Tiverton.

Due to restrictions on account of the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be announced once restrictions have been lifted.

Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 25, 2020
