|
|
EAST PROVIDENCE - Leo Totoro, 99, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Albertine B. (Theroux) Totoro. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Rosario and Mary Totoro.
Leo was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and later worked in the jewelry business until his retirement.
He leaves a daughter, Barbara Ryan of Tiverton.
Due to restrictions on account of the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be announced once restrictions have been lifted.
Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 25, 2020