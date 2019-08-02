Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Leon Kazarian
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Kazarian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon K. Kazarian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon K. Kazarian Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Leon K. Kazarian, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen J. (Lawrisky) Kazarian for 44 years. Born in South Attleboro, he was a son of the late Arthur and Bertha (Greene) Kazarian.
Leon was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War Era and worked at Corning Glass in Central Falls and later in precious metal refining at TMI Co., Lincoln. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan and the proprietor of the former, Hideaway Lounge in South Attleboro.
Besides his loving wife and best friend, he leaves a son, Kevin Kazarian of Central Falls; a daughter, Keriann Gimber of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Sandra Kazarian and the brother of the late Bernard Greene, Richard, Arthur and Charles Kazarian, Ruth Brederson and Charlotte MacDonald.
With loving hearts, we said Good Bye. Per Leon's request all services will be private. Memorial gifts to The Holiday Express, C/O Central Falls Police, 160 Illinois Street, Central Falls, RI 02863 will be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now