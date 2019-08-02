|
PAWTUCKET - Leon K. Kazarian, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen J. (Lawrisky) Kazarian for 44 years. Born in South Attleboro, he was a son of the late Arthur and Bertha (Greene) Kazarian.
Leon was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War Era and worked at Corning Glass in Central Falls and later in precious metal refining at TMI Co., Lincoln. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan and the proprietor of the former, Hideaway Lounge in South Attleboro.
Besides his loving wife and best friend, he leaves a son, Kevin Kazarian of Central Falls; a daughter, Keriann Gimber of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Sandra Kazarian and the brother of the late Bernard Greene, Richard, Arthur and Charles Kazarian, Ruth Brederson and Charlotte MacDonald.
With loving hearts, we said Good Bye. Per Leon's request all services will be private. Memorial gifts to The Holiday Express, C/O Central Falls Police, 160 Illinois Street, Central Falls, RI 02863 will be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 3, 2019