More Obituaries for Lillian Kingston
Lillian C. Kingston

Lillian C. Kingston Obituary
PROVIDENCE - Kingston, Lillian C., 93, of Providence, RI, died on June 22nd, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis E. Kingston. Lillian was born in Pawtucket, RI, a daughter to the late David J. and Lily (Jones) Moran. She worked as an inspector at the JC Hall Check Company and Greenhalgh Mills until her retirement.
Lillian is survived by her children, Lewis E. Kingston, Jr. and his wife Annette of Virginia, John E. Kingston of Pawtucket, Deborah Szczoczarz and her husband Michael of Rehoboth, MA, Donna Corbin of Virginia and Cynthia Palin and her husband Michael of Providence. She also leaves her brother David J. Moran and his wife Patricia.
The funeral for Mrs. Kingston will be Monday, July 1st from the MANNING-HEFFERN FUNERAL HOME, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main Street, Providence RI at 11:00 AM. Calling hours will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket will immediately follow. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 29, 2019
