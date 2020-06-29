Lillian (Whiteman) Lussier
PAWTUCKET - Lillian (Whiteman) Lussier, 82, passed on June 25, 2020. She was wife of the late Richard W. Lussier Sr. She had dedicated her life to her family, enjoyed her pets, and was an avid reader. Lillian lived most of her life in Pawtucket and was born and raised in Edenton, North Carolina.

She is survived by three sons, Richard W. Lussier and his wife Valerie, David T. Lussier and John R. Lussier, a daughter, Jeanne M. Lussier, eleven grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, a brother, Robert Whiteman, two sister, Laurie Owens and Vivian Whiteman and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Grace Gray.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.

www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
