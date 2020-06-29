PAWTUCKET - Lillian (Whiteman) Lussier, 82, passed on June 25, 2020. She was wife of the late Richard W. Lussier Sr. She had dedicated her life to her family, enjoyed her pets, and was an avid reader. Lillian lived most of her life in Pawtucket and was born and raised in Edenton, North Carolina.She is survived by three sons, Richard W. Lussier and his wife Valerie, David T. Lussier and John R. Lussier, a daughter, Jeanne M. Lussier, eleven grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, a brother, Robert Whiteman, two sister, Laurie Owens and Vivian Whiteman and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Grace Gray.Services will be private. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.