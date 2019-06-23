Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Front Street
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Linda M. Rabczak Obituary
CENTRAL FALLS – Linda M. Rabczak, 58, passed on June 22. She was the daughter of the late John S. and Gilberte "Jill" Rabczak. She had been employed by New to You II, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed bingo and music.

She was a member of the Arc of Blackstone Valley.

Linda is survived by a sister, Elaine A. Hogan (Patrick); a brother, Ronald J. Rabczak (Diane); nephews, Sean, Michael and Patrick Hogan, and Jeffrey, Adam and Craig Rabczak; and a great nephew, Shane Hogan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 28, at St. Jude's Church, Front Street, Lincoln, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited. All services Friday morning start directly at St. Jude's Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the ARC of Blackstone Valley, 500 Prospect St. Pawtucket, RI. 02860.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 24, 2019
