CENTRAL FALLS – Linda M. Rabczak, 58, passed on June 22. She was the daughter of the late John S. and Gilberte "Jill" Rabczak. She had been employed by New to You II, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed bingo and music.



She was a member of the Arc of Blackstone Valley.



Linda is survived by a sister, Elaine A. Hogan (Patrick); a brother, Ronald J. Rabczak (Diane); nephews, Sean, Michael and Patrick Hogan, and Jeffrey, Adam and Craig Rabczak; and a great nephew, Shane Hogan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 28, at St. Jude's Church, Front Street, Lincoln, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited. All services Friday morning start directly at St. Jude's Church.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the ARC of Blackstone Valley, 500 Prospect St. Pawtucket, RI. 02860. Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 24, 2019