PAWTUCKET - Ando, Linda S. (Langlois) 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hope Hospice. She was the beloved wife of John Ando. They were happily married for 47 years.

Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Theresa Dupere-Langlois.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving daughters, Andrea Ando and her partner Tracy Cote and Jennifer Elderkin and her husband Steven. She is also survived by her devoted brother, Robert Langlois and his wife Nancy, and cherished grandchildren, Brianna and Jesse Garneau and Sophia Elderkin. She was the loving and devoted grandmother of the late Ava Theresa Elderkin.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, July 18th from 4-7pm followed by a funeral home service at 7pm at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private. Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 17, 2019