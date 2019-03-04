CUMBERLAND - Loretta M. (Bouley) Alviti, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" Alviti for sixty-three years.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Omer J. and Evelina M. (Samson) Bouley, she had resided in Cumberland since 1961. Loretta was employed by the Cumberland School Department for twenty-five years. She had been a secretary at Cumberland High School and then at Ashton Elementary School until retiring in 1999.

Loretta was an excellent homemaker and cook, she was famous for her gravy and meatballs. Loretta also enjoyed playing Bingo.

Besides her husband, she leaves two daughters, Cathy Plante and Eileen Alviti; a sister, Marguerite Proulx; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Gary A. Alviti.

Her funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION will be Thursday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please omit flowers, memorial gifts to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff at Mt. St. Rita Health Centre for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Loretta and her family. For online condolences visit:

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 5, 2019