Lorraine A. St. Onge
CENTRAL FALLS - Lorraine A. St. Onge, 85, passed peacefully on October 3rd. She was the wife of the late Roger A. St. Onge.

Born in Taunton, MA, a daughter of the late Edmund and Anna (Gotab) Gordon.

She had been employed by Providence metalizing, then by the former Paul Dever State School, retiring from Taunton State Hospital in 1996.

She is survived by a daughter, Denise C. Orlinski, a son Paul R. St. Onge, his longtime companion Karitzia Mejia, three grandchildren, Kevin St. Onge, Samantha Orlinski and Kayla St. Onge, a great granddaughter, Arwen St. Onge, a brother, Albert Gordon, a sister, Cecelia Kiernan and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Gordon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 7th at 9:30am in Holy Spirit Church, Dexter St., Central Falls. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited to memorial services on Tuesday, October 6th from 6pm until 8pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln.
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, 2020.
