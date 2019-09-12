|
PAWTUCKET - Lorraine C. (Bonvouloir) Blais, 82, of Pawtucket passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 3. Lorraine was the wife of Richard L. Blais for 58 wonderful years.
Born in Pawtucket, RI Lorraine was the daughter of the late Leopold and Gertrude (Perreault) Bonvouloir.
Lorraine was an amazing person; she had a kind, loving nature and a wonderful life. Lorraine was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Boston College School of Nursing with honors. She taught at the then Pawtucket Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and volunteered there for over thirty years. Lorraine was talented in her needlepoint, knitting and flower arranging. She was the former president of the then Pawtucket Garden Club, and a master Judge of Flower Shows (with National Federation of Garden Clubs). Lorraine was a woman of strong faith and active in the Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling the world with her loving husband Richard, visiting countries on six continents. She liked everyone that she encountered. Lorraine often stated "little old Rhode Island was always nice to come home to".
In addition to her husband Richard, Lorraine leaves behind her three children; Peter A. Blais (wife Carol), Emilie A. Blais, and Martha L. Mlynek (husband John). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and her brothers Roger, Paul, John (wife Penny), and Marc (wife Sandra).
Lorraine was predeceased by her sister Louise Berninger and her brother Raymond Bonvouloir.
Burial will be private. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Grace Barker Nursing Center for all their care. Donations in her name can be made to, of Rhode Island, 245 Waterman Street., Suite 206, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 13, 2019