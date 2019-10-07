|
PAWTUCKET - Lorraine F. Connolly of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on October 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas Connolly.
Mrs. Connolly was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Thomas Flanagan and Catherine (Pierce) Flanagan.
There will be a funeral service for Lorraine on Thursday at 11:00 am in the Manning- Heffern Funeral home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. The calling hours for Lorraine will be Wednesday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. For the full obituary please visit
www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 8, 2019