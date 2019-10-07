Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Connolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine F. (Flanagan) Connolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine F. (Flanagan) Connolly Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Lorraine F. Connolly of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on October 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas Connolly.
Mrs. Connolly was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Thomas Flanagan and Catherine (Pierce) Flanagan.
There will be a funeral service for Lorraine on Thursday at 11:00 am in the Manning- Heffern Funeral home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. The calling hours for Lorraine will be Wednesday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. For the full obituary please visit
www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now