REHOBOTH - Lorraine P. (Vincelette) Gobeille, 79, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Douglas R. Gobeille for 58 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse T., Sr. and Eva B. (Ethier) Vincelette.

Lorraine worked as a bookkeeper in the real estate business for many years and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was also a longtime volunteer for the Rehoboth Town Clerk's Office, working the voting polls in Rehoboth for many of the town, state and national elections.

Besides her loving husband, Lorraine leaves two sons, Jay S. Gobeille and his wife, Debra, of Huntersville, NC and Keith D. Gobeille and his wife, Deborah of Berkley, MA; two grandchildren, Daniel and Jaymie Gobeille both in North Carolina; a sister, Eunice "Deva" D. Mills and her husband, Lenny, of Rehoboth and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Marcella "Mars" Guilmette and her late husband, Alfred "Tuffy" Guilmette and the late Alphonse "Juny" Vincelette, Jr. and his late wife, Patricia (Gurnsey) Vincelette.

VISITATION will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by Services at 12:30 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment at Rehoboth Village Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.

