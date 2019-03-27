SEEKONK - Louis C. Emond, Jr., passed away at age 102 on Monday, March 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Emond was born on December 26, 1916 in Pawtucket, RI, the son of Agnes and Louis Emond, Sr. He was the oldest of four children.

Mr. Emond was married for 58 years to Grace (Bresnahan) Emond of Pawtucket, RI. They had two children, Barbara G. Langborg, who passed away in 2015 at age 75, and Louis Emond, III, who currently resides in Lady Lake, FL. Mr. Emond has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was married for the past 13 years to Joan C. Godin of Pawtucket, RI.

Mr. Emond was a communicant of the Church of St. Leo the Great in Pawtucket, RI and more recently of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, formerly St. Mary Church in Seekonk, MA. He was a lector and usher at both parishes, a member of the Holy Name Society, a volunteer for numerous charitable events, and a recipient of the national Legion of Mary award for his charitable and religious contributions.

Mr. Emond served in the National Guard. He retired at age 67 from his position as General Manager of the Glencairn Manufacturing Company with plants in Pawtucket and Providence.

Mr. Emond was a lifetime stamp collector and past president of the Slater Stamp Club, as well as an occasional golfer. He was known by his friends as a caring and generous person.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Coyle Dr., Seekonk. Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary