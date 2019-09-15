|
LINCOLN – Louis C. Montminy, 78, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Grandview Center, Cumberland, surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. He was the beloved husband of Therese J. (Pontbriant) Montminy. Mr. and Mrs. Montminy had been married for 54 years.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Abraham and Rose (Montminy) Montminy, he had lived in Rhode Island for most of his life, including Burrillville and North Smithfield, before moving to Lincoln one year ago.
Mr. Montminy was a machine operator at A.T. Cross Company, Lincoln, for 22 years before retiring in 2003. He previously worked for the former Collyer Insulated Wire Company, Lincoln.
He was a U.S. Army veteran in the Vietnam War, serving in the "Big Red 1." He was a member and sergeant-at-arms of Cumberland Post #14, American Legion, Cumberland.
Mr. Montminy was a very spiritual and religious man, and before his marriage, he studied to become a Brother of the Sacred Heart in Burrillville.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving daughter, Linda Montminy of Lincoln; his loving sister and brothers, Claire DeBlois Murtaugh of Portsmouth, Leo Montminy of Rumford, and Roland Montminy of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; one grandson; two great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Albert Montminy, Helen Nobert and Charles Montminy.
His funeral will be celebrated Wednesday, September 18, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa's Shrine, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville. His burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Theresa's Cemetery, Harrisville.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 16, 2019