|
|
PROVIDENCE - Born March 11, 1956 in Providence, RI to the late George Sadnowy/Shakel and the late Evelyn (Parillo) Shakel, Louis George Shakel, (64), residing in Big Bear Lake community of San Bernadino County, California for many years, was called home to our Lord last Monday at Loma Linda Medical Center in Loma Linda, CA. He was the grandson to the late Elias Shakel and loving husband of the late Soozie (Susan) Walker Cornejo, who also passed in December, 2019.
Louis was born and raised on the East Coast in Rhode Island where he grew up with several cousins close in age. Louis attended and graduated La Salle Academy High School in Providence, RI, Class of 1974. From there he went onto attend Bryant College to study computer science and proceeded to gain employment as a Machinist with Cumberland Engineering, where his father George, a skilled and experienced machinist, worked as well. During these years, Louis was close with cousins, who together had a pretty good time of filling Louis' mom's days with keeping her eye on them while they passionately raced cars at Seekonk Speedway every week for years.
In 1992, Louis' work transferred him to their California plant and he and Soozie moved to Rancho Cucamonga, CA, eventually settling in Big Bear Lake, CA in 2011. A relaxed and gentle-natured person, Louis' interests were many including being a devote Christian of various faiths and even got baptized again in July 2019. He played bass guitar for years, was most recently part of the band "Sunshine" with friends, owned several pieces of string and wind instruments and played saxophone earlier in life as well. Also very important to Louis was cooking. He again followed both his parents' footprints in that area and cooked/baked in several fashions, for work and for pleasure and was very proud of his award-winning chili recipe. Overall, Louis was an extremely talented person, mechanically and in the kitchen and there wasnt much he couldn't do or make!
Louis is survived by sisters Mary Shakel Cunningham and her late husband Raymond of Lincoln, RI, Janice Shakel Frechette Miner of Manchester, CT. By his Aunt Theresa "Terry" Parillo, late Aunt Louise Shakel Infantolino and her late husband Salvatore as well as late Aunt Mary Sadnowy/Shakel Issa and her late husband Louis. Also survived by cousins John D Parillo (RI), Joe Gatta (RI), Madeline Gatta McNamara (CA), John T Parillo (RI), Jimmy Parillo (Attleboro, MA), as well as late Uncles John Parillo and Dominick "Junior" Parillo and late Aunt Madeline "Teddy" Parillo Gatta. Nieces/nephews include Daniel Frechette (WA), Linda Frechette Klaczak (PA), Lori Miner McBride (KS), Mark Cunningham (CT), Shawn Cunningham (CA), Beth Cunningham (RI) and late nephew David Michael Frechette (d. 2005) along with several great nieces/nephews and many loving friends including Stewart Williams, Roger Cantu and JayBird Millsaps all of CA.
Arrangements are being made for Louis to be laid to rest with family in St. Basil the Great Church Cemetery (Melkite/also known as Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Cumberland #5) located on Curran Rd., Lincoln, Rhode Island. St Basil's Church is located at 15 Skyview Dr, Lincoln, RI. 02865.
May you rest in peace, Louis.
We love you.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 29, 2020