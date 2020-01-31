|
|
PAWTUCKET - Louis "Lou" J. Metaxas, 97, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nicoletta (Englis) Metaxas. Born in Brooklyn, Connecticut, he was the son of the late John L. and Katherine (Menounos) Metaxas. He was a resident of Pawtucket for over 60 years and a summer resident of West Hyannisport, MA.
Louis was a World War II veteran where he served in both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army as an aerial gunner. He graduated from Bryant College, Providence, where he earned a degree in Accounting and worked for Cumberland Farms and Ann & Hope as well as other New England retailers. He then launched a private real-estate and accounting practice. He was an active member of his community having served as a past member of the Board of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary church as well as a member of the Providence chapter of AHEPA.
He is survived by a daughter, Joan M. Dauria and her husband, Ralph, of Novato, CA; a son, Louis G. Metaxas of Pawtucket; two grandchildren, Philip Dauria of Los Angeles and Sophia Dauria of New York. He was the grandfather of the late Alexander Dauria and brother of the late Rev. Dr. Arthur J. Metaxas. He was lovingly known as the patriarch of his extended family comprised of many cousins, nieces and nephews.
VISITATION will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. in Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Building Fund. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 1, 2020