Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Louis Simon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Simon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Simon Obituary
COVENTRY - Louis Simon, 67, of Coventry and formerly of North Providence and Pawtucket, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Atkins) Simon. They were happily married for 46 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Louis and Adeline (Nadeem) Simon.
Louis was an environmental manager for Bethany Health Care, Framingham, MA. He was a former Mason and was very active in Pawtucket baseball and football youth programs. He was past president of the Darlington Braves Football program.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Louis Simon and his wife, Rebecca, and Jennifer Richard and her husband, Michael, his sister, Madeline Mack and her husband Ronald, his grandchild- ren, Jason, Tyler, and Matthew Simon. He also leaves three nieces and many cousins. He was the brother of the late Louise LaPlante.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10AM in Saint Augustine Church, Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Friday from 5-8PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lifespan Cancer Institute, PO Box H, Providence, RI, 02901, in memory of Louis, would be appreciated.
www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now