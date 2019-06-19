COVENTRY - Louis Simon, 67, of Coventry and formerly of North Providence and Pawtucket, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Atkins) Simon. They were happily married for 46 years.

Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Louis and Adeline (Nadeem) Simon.

Louis was an environmental manager for Bethany Health Care, Framingham, MA. He was a former Mason and was very active in Pawtucket baseball and football youth programs. He was past president of the Darlington Braves Football program.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Louis Simon and his wife, Rebecca, and Jennifer Richard and her husband, Michael, his sister, Madeline Mack and her husband Ronald, his grandchild- ren, Jason, Tyler, and Matthew Simon. He also leaves three nieces and many cousins. He was the brother of the late Louise LaPlante.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10AM in Saint Augustine Church, Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Friday from 5-8PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lifespan Cancer Institute, PO Box H, Providence, RI, 02901, in memory of Louis, would be appreciated.

