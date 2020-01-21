|
|
ATTLEBORO - Louise M. Domenici, 94, of Attleboro passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph O. Domenici who passed away in 2000.
Born March 16, 1925 in Pawtucket, RI, she was a daughter of the late Peter A. and Regina (St. Jean) Poulin.
Louise grew up on Central Avenue in Pawtucket and was a resident of Pawtucket for most of her life.
She worked as a waitress at Friendly Tap in Pawtucket for many years and cherished time spent with her family.
She is survived by two children: Peter Drape of Georgia and Theresa Thornhill of Attleboro; Five step-children: Ralph Domenici, Jr. of Pawtucket, Rosemary St. Lawrence of North Attleboro, Francis Domenici of Warwick, RI, Michael Domenici of Rehoboth and Steven Domenici of Concord, NH; A brother, Gerard Poulin of Pawtucket; a sister Rose Silva of South Attleboro; And many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was sister of the late Gloria Auclair and mother of the late William Drape.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls on Saturday, January 25 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To sign an online guestbook for Louise, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 22, 2020