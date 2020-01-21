Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Domenici
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. (Poulin) Domenici


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise M. (Poulin) Domenici Obituary
ATTLEBORO - Louise M. Domenici, 94, of Attleboro passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph O. Domenici who passed away in 2000.

Born March 16, 1925 in Pawtucket, RI, she was a daughter of the late Peter A. and Regina (St. Jean) Poulin.
Louise grew up on Central Avenue in Pawtucket and was a resident of Pawtucket for most of her life.
She worked as a waitress at Friendly Tap in Pawtucket for many years and cherished time spent with her family.

She is survived by two children: Peter Drape of Georgia and Theresa Thornhill of Attleboro; Five step-children: Ralph Domenici, Jr. of Pawtucket, Rosemary St. Lawrence of North Attleboro, Francis Domenici of Warwick, RI, Michael Domenici of Rehoboth and Steven Domenici of Concord, NH; A brother, Gerard Poulin of Pawtucket; a sister Rose Silva of South Attleboro; And many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was sister of the late Gloria Auclair and mother of the late William Drape.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls on Saturday, January 25 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To sign an online guestbook for Louise, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -