CENTRAL FALLS - Louise Marie "Lamont" Kowal, 89, of Central Falls, passed away peacefully among loved ones on Tuesday, February 18th after a brief illness.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Marie Louise (Doiron) Lamont and Eugene Lamont. She was the wife of the late John Kowal for over 50 years.
Mrs. Kowal was a direct descendant of the Champagne-Orillion family who were the founders of L'Acadie, Nova Scotia.
Louise is survived by two sons, John P. Kowal of Warwick and Raymond J. Kowal and his wife Ria, three daughters, Caroline M. Fairhurst, and her husband William of Johnston, Mary E. Bourgault, and her husband Thomas of Central Falls, and Laura A. Pepin and her husband Daniel of Central Falls, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael A. Kowal and sister of the late Alcide Barnaby, Germaine (Barnaby) Thibeault and Loretta (Barnaby) Mousally.
Louise was a sewing machine operator at Health-Tex prior to marriage. She then devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren in which she took great pride and joy.
She was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. She was a kind and caring person to everyone she met and had a heart of gold. Her love and compassion will continue to live on through all who knew and loved her.
Her funeral will be held Monday, February 24th at 8:30am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit Parish, Dexter St., Central Falls at 9:30am. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2pm until 5pm.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 21, 2020