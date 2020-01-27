|
PAWTUCKET - Lourdes (Lou) J. (Rodrigues) Mossor, 89, of Pawtucket passed away on January 26th at the Grandview Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Howard W. Mossor, Sr. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Mary A. (Sequiera) and Alfred Rodrigues, Sr.
Lou was a staunch supporter of military veterans. She joined the Dusza-Almeida VFW Auxiliary in 1957 and served as VFW Aux. State President in 1988-1989. She was VFW Deputy to the Providence VA Hospital for over 50 years, volunteering, visiting and hosting fundraisers. She was the recipient of many awards through the years for her efforts. She was honored for her work with veterans, and for the many members of her family that were in military service, by throwing the first pitch at the Pawtucket Red Sox on Military Appreciation Day at McCoy Stadium on May 25, 2018. She also led the Pledge of Allegiance at the Inauguration of Mayor Grebien in 2019. Lou's love of politics led her to serve as Clerk and Supervisor for the Board of Canvassers for 35 years and working on the campaigns for several state and local candidates. She was a founding member of the Burns Manor Tenants Association and served as the President for over 20 years.
Lou worked in the jewelry industry for many years and then as the meal site manager at the Leon Matthews Senior Center until her retirement in 2005. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Lincoln. An avid reader, she was known to sometimes read a book a day.
She is survived by her children, Howard Wayne Mossor Jr. (Toshiko) of Daytona Beach, FL; Kerry Louden (Michael) of Melbourne, FL and Claudia Bednarski of North Providence; her brother Alfred Rodrigues Jr. (Norma) of Manville; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday, January 31st assembling at 9:30am in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln, with a service in at 10am. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4pm until 7pm. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 28, 2020