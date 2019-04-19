|
|
PAWTUCKET - Lucille A. Vinson, 77, passed away on April 16, 2019. She was the devoted and beloved wife of the late Joseph
Vinson for 39 years.
Born in
Central Falls, she
was the daughter of the late Louis and Rachel (Marcotte) Cloutier. She lived in Goldsboro, North Carolina and worked for over 30 years at Cherry Hill Hospital.
She will always be remembered for her love of taking family photos and her generous and thoughtful gifts.
Lucille is survived by her sister, Rita Leyland; her brothers, Raymond, John, Donald Cloutier; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Roland Cloutier.
Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 20, 2019