CUMBERLAND - Lucille E. Caron-Stroker, 87, of Cumberland, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Stroker and the late Walter C. Caron. She was born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Rene and Yvette (Authier) Brule.
Mrs. Stroker was a member and Past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Lefebvre Post in Central Falls and was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts on Curran Road, Cumberland. She enjoyed summers at the seaside with family. Her favorite pastime was helping and spending time with her beloved family.
She was the loving mother of Laurianne Grant, and her husband Alan, of Cumberland, Elaine Brunelle, and her husband Alan, of Lincoln, Daniel Caron, and his wife Lou Anne, of Leesville, South Carolina and David Caron of Calabash, North Carolina. A cherished grandmother of thirteen and a great grandmother of nine. She is survived by her sister Maureen Nazareth and her husband Lito of Van Nuys, California. She was also the beloved sister of her brothers, the late Richard and Gerald Brule.
A private family funeral service will be available for public viewing via livestreaming at www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cure Alzheimer's, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley, MA 02481, or curealz.org (100% of all funds go directly to research) would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 31, 2020