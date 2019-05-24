CENTRAL FALLS Lucinda Lucy Cardoza 90, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel V. Cardoza Jr.

Born in Central Falls she was a daughter of the late Manuel M. And Maria (Nobrega Rodrigues) Catarino. She lived in Central Falls all of her life.

She ls survived by three loving children, Theresa Moniz of Central Falls, Bernadette Kelly and her husband Christopher of Cumberland and Albert Cardoza and his wife Karen also of Cumberland, six devoted grandchildren, six cherisher great grandchildren, three brothers, Manuel Catarina of Cumberland, Charles Catarina of Seekonk and Louis Catarina of Providence, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Lucinda Lucy Martins and Manuel Cardoza III and the sister of the late Adelino Catarina.

The funeral for Mrs. Cardoza will be held Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls with a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive Cumberland at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. CALLING HOURS TUESDAY FROM 5:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in her Memory to The Rhode Island Chapter 245 Waterman Street #306 Providence, RI 02906 would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 25, 2019