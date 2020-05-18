LINCOLN - Lucy E. (Holmes) Payne, 95, formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 of Covid-19 at Stillwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Smithfield. She was the wife of the late James A. Payne.
Born in Lincoln, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Louise (Laxton) Holmes.
Mrs. Payne had been employed for the State of Rhode Island Department of Social Services until her retirement. She was a member of Four Corners Community Chapel for many years.
She is survived by her daughters Patricia Turnbull and her husband Richard of Cumberland and Cynthia Munsell and her husband George of Anchor Point Alaska; her son Philip Payne and his wife Darlene of Warwick; her sister-in-law Gladys Holmes of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews survive her.
She was the sister of the late Carolyn Jamieson and Joseph Holmes.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Her funeral and burial are private and will be held at a later date.
Her family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Stillwater for their excellent care and attention given to mom and her family.
Guestbook @ www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Born in Lincoln, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Louise (Laxton) Holmes.
Mrs. Payne had been employed for the State of Rhode Island Department of Social Services until her retirement. She was a member of Four Corners Community Chapel for many years.
She is survived by her daughters Patricia Turnbull and her husband Richard of Cumberland and Cynthia Munsell and her husband George of Anchor Point Alaska; her son Philip Payne and his wife Darlene of Warwick; her sister-in-law Gladys Holmes of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews survive her.
She was the sister of the late Carolyn Jamieson and Joseph Holmes.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Her funeral and burial are private and will be held at a later date.
Her family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Stillwater for their excellent care and attention given to mom and her family.
Guestbook @ www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 18 to May 26, 2020.