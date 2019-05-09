CENTRAL FALLS - ALVAREZ, Luz, 74, of Central Falls, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the wife of Rodolfo Alvarez.

Born in Bello, Colombia, she was the daughter of Jose Miguel Correa and Leonor Posada. She moved to this country in 1975, settling in Pawtucket, and later moving to Central Falls.

She was employed as an Assembler for Hasbro Inc. before leaving to further her education at Community College of Rhode Island where she received her Associates Degree in Social Services.

Mrs. Alvarez was a communicant of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Central Falls, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a CCD Teacher. She enjoyed baking cakes for the local community, volunteering at any social church event, and spending time with the original Colombian families who immigrated to the United States in the late 1960's and early 1970's, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her beloved husband, Luz leaves her children, Juan Pablo Alvarez and his wife Lori Giese of Miami, FL, Ivan Dario Alvarez, Sr and his wife Trey Marie Alvarez of Corpus Christi, TX and Rodolfo Alvarez Jr. of Washington D.C.; her siblings, Jesus Mario Correa Posada, Elvira Isabel Correa Posada, Juan Ricardo Correa Posada, and Lucia Correa Posada; her four grandchildren, Ivan Dario Alvarez Jr., Ivanna Marie Alvarez, Trey Lucia Alvarez, and Michael Kenzo Alvarez; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ignacio Alberto Correa Posada.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Luz's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM and continue on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 8:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 AM in the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Dexter Street, Central Falls. Committal prayers will take place at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute 950 Warren Ave, East Providence 02914. Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 10, 2019