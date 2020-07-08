PAWTUCKET - Madelyn G. Jolly, 81, of Pawtucket passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in her home. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Madelyn G. (Saunders) Jolly. She was the dear sister of John "Jack" Jolly and his wife Dina, and is also survived by her niece, Vanessa Simone and her husband, Brian, and their children, Nicholas, Natalie, Noah and Anthony; and her niece, Jacqueline Jolly and her husband, Derek Calixto.Madelyn was a long time member of Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church, Pawtucket and sang in their choir for many years. She was very active in the church in The Girls Service Club and The Willing Workers Club. She worked for Pawtucket Mutual Insurance Company all her life. During the 1980's, Madelyn was a member of the Pawtucket Professional Womens Club.Madelyn graduated in 1957 from Pawtucket West Sr. High School (now Shea High School). She was an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox. She loved Christmas and enjoyed her nieces and nephews and many close friends in life.Her funeral will be held Friday, July 10 at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln beginning with visitation at 10 A.M. followed by a service at 11 A.M. Her burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Madelyn's memory to Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church, 514 Smithfield Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. For Directions and guest Book, please visit