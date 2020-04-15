Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Mae Bessette
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Bessette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae W. (Orders) Bessette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae W. (Orders) Bessette Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Mae W. (Orders) Bessette, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Bertrand M. Bessette. Born in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Lula Mae (Bumgarner) Orders.

Mae was a supervisor at the State of Rhode Island Department of Health for over twenty-five years until her retirement. She was a longtime communicant of St. Cecilia Church (St. John Paul II Parish), where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, and was also active in both the parish's senior citizens and women's clubs.

Mae leaves a daughter, Doris (Bessette) Krakow of Westerly; a son, William Bessette and his wife, Kathy, of Wakefield; two grandchildren, Elyse Krakow of Georgia and Scott Bessette and his wife, Leah of North Kingstown and three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Oliver and Eleanor Bessette. She was the grandmother of the late, Kerri L. Bessette and the sister of the late William E. Orders.

Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic services and interment at Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket will be private. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts may be made to St. John Paul II Parish, 697 Central Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861 in her name. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -