PAWTUCKET - Mae W. (Orders) Bessette, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Bertrand M. Bessette. Born in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Lula Mae (Bumgarner) Orders.
Mae was a supervisor at the State of Rhode Island Department of Health for over twenty-five years until her retirement. She was a longtime communicant of St. Cecilia Church (St. John Paul II Parish), where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, and was also active in both the parish's senior citizens and women's clubs.
Mae leaves a daughter, Doris (Bessette) Krakow of Westerly; a son, William Bessette and his wife, Kathy, of Wakefield; two grandchildren, Elyse Krakow of Georgia and Scott Bessette and his wife, Leah of North Kingstown and three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Oliver and Eleanor Bessette. She was the grandmother of the late, Kerri L. Bessette and the sister of the late William E. Orders.
Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic services and interment at Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket will be private. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts may be made to St. John Paul II Parish, 697 Central Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861 in her name. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 16, 2020