PAWTUCKET - MARSHALL, Margaret A, 88, of Cumberland, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Marshall and Anthony S. Barone.
Born in Pawtucket she was the daughter of the late James and Cecelia (O'Brien) Flynn. She resided in Cumberland since 1960, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Mrs. Marshall was employed as a secretary for the Ann and Hope Corporate Offices, Cumberland.
With her husband Anthony, she was one of the founding owners of the original Pizza Inn on Broad Street in Cumberland.
She enjoyed cooking and some of her well known dishes were her lasagna and her famous Christmas cookies. Peg was also a talented seamstress and would create clothing for the American Girl Doll. She enjoyed knitting, making afghans, curtains, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated and passionate Boston sports fan.
She leaves her two sons, Stephen M. Barone of Cumberland and Dave; her daughter, Cherly Hershinger of Florida; her sister Helen Brassard of Arizona and Patricia Grieve of Pawtucket; her two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James Flynn, Elizabeth Duff, Maureen Paine and Daniel Flynn.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Peg's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the St. Mary Church, Pawtucket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or to LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 or to St. Mary Church, 103 Pine Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 23, 2019