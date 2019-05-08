PAWTUCKET - Margaret (Ryan) Coleman 94, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late John J. Coleman. Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late John and Margaret Ryan she was a resident of Pawtucket until retiring to Narragansett.

Margaret worked many years and retired from the law office of McCorry and Gannon in Pawtucket. She was a long-time member of the Lincoln Country Club and the Rolling Greens Ladies Golf and bowling leagues. A devout Catholic and parishioner she volunteered and served at St Mary's Star of the Sea.

She is survived by a sister Regina Melia and her husband Norbert. She was also the sister of the late Kathleen Duffy. She is survived by her nieces Maureen DiBartolomeo, Cheryl Massey, and Maryann Allard; nephews Peter and Timothy Melia, several grand nieces, nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory- SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt. 1A), Narragansett on Saturday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea, Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 2:00 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Mary's Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 9, 2019